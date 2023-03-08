Left Menu

EU court annuls sanctions against mother of Putin ally

A top European Union court on Wednesday annulled sanctions against the mother of Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin and head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group fighting in Ukraine.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2023 17:14 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 17:04 IST
EU court annuls sanctions against mother of Putin ally
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A top European Union court on Wednesday annulled sanctions against the mother of Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin and head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group fighting in Ukraine. The EU had blacklisted Violetta Prigozhina, saying business links with her son made her complicit in Russia's aggression against its neighbour.

"The General Court annuls the restrictive measures applied to Ms Violetta Prigozhina... in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine," the bloc's second highest court said. "Even if the latter is responsible for actions undermining the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, the link between Ms Prigozhina and her son established at the time of the adoption of the contested acts is based solely on their family relationship and is therefore not sufficient to justify her inclusion on the contested lists."

The EU had blacklisted Violetta Prigozhina a day before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine a year ago on Feb.24. The bloc said at the time that she had played a role in the actions of her son, who deployed fighters in Ukraine and had secured Russian defence contracts following Moscow's annexation of Crimea from Kyiv in 2014 and the ensuing backing of rebels in eastern Ukraine.

Prigozhina's challenge said the EU had failed to specify reasons for her blacklisting and sanctioned her only to put pressure on her son, according to the General Court. "It cannot legitimately be inferred from the links to her son that she may have contributed to compromising the territorial integrity of Ukraine," according to information describing her challenge published by the General Court.

The ruling can be appealed to the bloc's top court, the Court of Justice of the EU. The EU executive European Commission was analysing the decision, a spokesman said.

Reuters could not immediately reach Prigozhin, his mother or the lawyer representing her for comment. Separately on Wednesday, Prigozhin said his forces had captured part of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, the scene of one of the bloodiest battles of the war.

EU sanctions remain in place against Prigozhin, his wife and son, some senior Wagner figures and the group's collaborators in Syria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; Five women who say they were denied abortions sue Texas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global
2
Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody till March 10

Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody...

 India
3
LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face of risk and uncertainty

LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face o...

 Global
4
FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023