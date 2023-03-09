Left Menu

Three Los Angeles police officers shot, suspect dead

(Adds that the suspect has died) March 8 (Reuters) - Three Los Angeles police officers were shot and wounded on Wednesday evening but were in stable condition, while the suspect was dead, according to the chief of police and media reports.

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2023 12:44 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 12:34 IST
Three Los Angeles police officers shot, suspect dead
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Three Los Angeles police officers were shot and wounded on Wednesday evening but were in stable condition, while the suspect was dead, according to the chief of police and media reports. "I'm relieved and grateful that these three brave officers are in stable condition, and are able to have a conversation with two of them, when I checked in on them," said Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass in a news conference on Wednesday.

Live overhead images from CBS-affiliate KCAL-TV had earlier shown several police cars sealing off the area around a garage in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood. Officers in full tactical gear were seen near the site where the suspected gunman was holed up. CBS News said the suspect, a parolee at large wanted for an unknown felony, was reported dead at the scene just before 9:30 pm local time following a lengthy standoff with the police.

The Los Angeles Times newspaper, citing unidentified police sources, said the officers who were shot are part of a canine unit and were seeking a suspect when they took fire. The LAPD and the Mayor's office did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; Five women who say they were denied abortions sue Texas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global
2
Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody till March 10

Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody...

 India
3
LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face of risk and uncertainty

LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face o...

 Global
4
FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023