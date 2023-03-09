Left Menu

Minor girl raped by 18-year-old man in UP

Manikpur station in-charge Inspector Manish Kumar said the girl had come to her maternal uncles home when the 18-year-old man, belonging to the same village, raped her while she was sleeping outside on Wednesday night.On the complaint of the maternal uncle, a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections and the POCSO Act and investigations have been initiated, police said.

PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 09-03-2023 21:26 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 21:26 IST
Minor girl raped by 18-year-old man in UP
  • Country:
  • India

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in a village here, police said on Thursday. Manikpur station in-charge Inspector Manish Kumar said the girl had come to her maternal uncle's home when the 18-year-old man, belonging to the same village, raped her while she was sleeping outside on Wednesday night.

On the complaint of the maternal uncle, a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections and the POCSO Act and investigations have been initiated, police said. The girl has been sent for medical examination, he said, adding that efforts are on to arrest the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global
2
OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023