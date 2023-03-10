Left Menu

Peru court extends pre-trial detention for ex-President Castillo

A judge extended Peruvian ex-President Pedro Castillo's pre-trial detention term to 36 months, up from 18 months, on Thursday, following the former leader's ouster and detention for illegally attempting to dissolve Congress in December. The three-year detention ruling is related to a criminal organization charge. Castillo is also under investigation for charges of rebellion and conspiracy.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2023 06:05 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 06:05 IST
The three-year detention ruling is related to a criminal organization charge. Castillo is also under investigation for charges of rebellion and conspiracy. "I emphatically, and categorically, deny being the leader or part of a criminal network," Castillo said in a virtual hearing.

Castillo has been held since his Dec. 7 ouster, which sparked nationwide protests that have left dozens dead and hundreds injured. Protestors demands have ranged from freeing Castillo to the resignation of his successor, Dina Boluarte, to moving up elections and drafting a new Constitution.

