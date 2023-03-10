Left Menu

Hamburg shooter believed to be former member of Jehovah's Witnesses - Spiegel

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 10-03-2023 13:50 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 13:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The man who shot dead several people at a centre of worship for Jehovah's Witnesses in the German city of Hamburg is believed to be a former member of their community, Spiegel magazine reported on Friday.

The man was aged between 30 and 40 and was not known to authorities as an extremist, the report said, citing unnamed sources.

A spokesperson for the Hamburg police could not confirm the details, referring to an upcoming press conference planned for 1100 GMT.

