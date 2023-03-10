Germany's Scholz to meet Japan PM at govt consultations in Tokyo

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for talks in Tokyo on March 18, and German ministers accompanying Scholz will meet their Japanese counterparts in parallel, the German government said on Friday.

"Afterwards, there will be a joint plenary session of the participating ministers of both cabinets, chaired by both heads of government," the German government's deputy spokesperson said in a statement.

The meetings would mark the first German-Japanese government consultations and a joint news conference would follow the plenary session, the spokesperson added.

