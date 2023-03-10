SI caught red-handed while accepting bribe in Haryana

A Haryana Police sub-inspector was caught red-handed in Yamunanagar district while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 for ensuring safe passage of trucks carrying mining material, the state's Anti-Corruption Bureau said on Friday.

The accused, Dharampal, is the station house officer (SHO) of Sadhaura police station, an ACB spokesperson said in a statement.

''A complaint was received that illegal gratification of Rs 2,500 per vehicle was being demanded by the SHO for the safe passage of trucks loaded with mining material from Sadhaura area. A bribe of Rs 50,000 was demanded by the SHO for 20 vehicles,'' the spokesperson said.

After verifying the complaint, the ACB laid a trap.

''The complainant was sent to SHO Dharampal sitting in his room at the police station with Rs 50,000 and a list of vehicles. The ACB team nabbed Dharampal red-handed as the complainant handed over the bribe amount of Rs 50,000 and the list of vehicles to the accused police officer,'' the spokesperson said, adding that the SHO was arrested on the spot.

A case has been registered against Dharampal under the Prevention of Corruption Act at ACB police station, Panchkula, he said.

