Left Menu

SI caught red-handed while accepting bribe in Haryana

A Haryana Police sub-inspector was caught red-handed in Yamunanagar district while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 for ensuring safe passage of trucks carrying mining material, the states Anti-Corruption Bureau said on Friday.The accused, Dharampal, is the station house officer SHO of Sadhaura police station, an ACB spokesperson said in a statement.A complaint was received that illegal gratification of Rs 2,500 per vehicle was being demanded by the SHO for the safe passage of trucks loaded with mining material from Sadhaura area.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-03-2023 23:36 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 23:36 IST
SI caught red-handed while accepting bribe in Haryana
  • Country:
  • India

A Haryana Police sub-inspector was caught red-handed in Yamunanagar district while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 for ensuring safe passage of trucks carrying mining material, the state's Anti-Corruption Bureau said on Friday.

The accused, Dharampal, is the station house officer (SHO) of Sadhaura police station, an ACB spokesperson said in a statement.

''A complaint was received that illegal gratification of Rs 2,500 per vehicle was being demanded by the SHO for the safe passage of trucks loaded with mining material from Sadhaura area. A bribe of Rs 50,000 was demanded by the SHO for 20 vehicles,'' the spokesperson said.

After verifying the complaint, the ACB laid a trap.

''The complainant was sent to SHO Dharampal sitting in his room at the police station with Rs 50,000 and a list of vehicles. The ACB team nabbed Dharampal red-handed as the complainant handed over the bribe amount of Rs 50,000 and the list of vehicles to the accused police officer,'' the spokesperson said, adding that the SHO was arrested on the spot.

A case has been registered against Dharampal under the Prevention of Corruption Act at ACB police station, Panchkula, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
3
Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

 Global
4
NASA, SpaceX prep for Crew-5 return to Earth and 27th resupply mission launch

NASA, SpaceX prep for Crew-5 return to Earth and 27th resupply mission launc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023