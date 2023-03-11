Left Menu

Five men arrested in Mexico over killings of Americans

Five purported Mexican drug cartel members have been arrested over the recent kidnapping and killing of Americans in the border state of Tamaulipas, authorities said on Friday. Two Americans and a Mexican woman died after gunmen opened fire in broad daylight on a group of four U.S. citizens soon after they had driven into the city of Matamoros from Texas on March 3.

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2023 02:16 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 02:16 IST
Five men arrested in Mexico over killings of Americans

Five purported Mexican drug cartel members have been arrested over the recent kidnapping and killing of Americans in the border state of Tamaulipas, authorities said on Friday.

Two Americans and a Mexican woman died after gunmen opened fire in broad daylight on a group of four U.S. citizens soon after they had driven into the city of Matamoros from Texas on March 3. All four Americans were subsequently abducted. By the time officials found the Americans on Monday, two were dead. On Thursday, five men were handed over, left on the street in Matamoros with their hands tied, along with a letter of apology for what had happened.

The letter, which was signed by a group claiming to represent a faction of the Gulf Cartel, said the five were responsible for the attack on the Americans. The Tamaulipas attorney general's office said in a statement that five men had been arrested on suspicion of taking part in the kidnapping and killings. An official at the office said they were the same five men who turned up on Thursday.

The attack on the Americans sparked recriminations from U.S. politicians, particularly among Republicans. Some used it to step up calls for military action to be taken against the cartels in Mexico, a suggestion that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador vigorously rejected.

Ken Salazar, U.S. ambassador to Mexico, also dismissed the idea of any military intervention. "Some proposals have been put on the table, talk about a military force in Mexico. It's not going to bring us the solutions that we need," he told reporters on Friday.

Law enforcement officials in Mexico are investigating the possibility that members of the Gulf Cartel kidnapped the four foreigners, believing that they were encroaching on their turf, according to a government document seen by Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
3
Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

 Global
4
NASA, SpaceX prep for Crew-5 return to Earth and 27th resupply mission launch

NASA, SpaceX prep for Crew-5 return to Earth and 27th resupply mission launc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023