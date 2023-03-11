Islamic State claims responsibility for east Congo village attack -Group's Amaq agency

Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that targeted the village of Mukondi, around 30 km (20 miles) south of the city of Beni in North Kivu province in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the group's Amaq agency reported on Friday.

Islamist militants killed at least 35 people in an overnight attack on the village in retaliation for a military crackdown on rebel activity, an army spokesperson said on Thursday.

