Blast hits Afghanistan's northern Balkh province - police

A blast hit the capital of Afghanistan's northern Balkh province on Saturday, police said, days after an explosion claimed by Islamic State killed the province's governor. We will share details later," said Mohamad Asif Waziri, Balkh's police spokesperson, adding they did not expect the number of casualties to be high but were still investigating. Taliban authorities are investigating an explosion that killed the provincial governor and two others at his office on Thursday.

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 11-03-2023 13:16 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 12:44 IST
