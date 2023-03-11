Rs 3.8 crore worth gold items seized from passengers in Coimbatore airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Saturday seized Rs 3.8 crore worth gold ornaments from 11 passengers upon their arrival here from Sharjah, officials said.

The volume of the seizure was around 6.62 kg, DRI sources said.

Based on a tip-off that the passengers of Air Arabia were smuggling in gold, the officials carried out a search and seized them hidden in their pants, shoes and rectum, they said.

Arjunan, a resident of Kallakurichi, had 500 grams of gold ornaments and was arrested. Interrogation is underway with other passengers, sources added.

