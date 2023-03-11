Left Menu

Assam lawyer convicted for comparing judge to demon

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 11-03-2023 23:24 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 23:24 IST
Assam lawyer convicted for comparing judge to demon
  • Country:
  • India

The Gauhati High Court has convicted a lawyer for criminal contempt for making derogatory remarks against a woman additional district judge by comparing her to a mythical demon.

A division bench comprising Justices Kalyan Rai Surana and Devashis Baruah had passed the order on Friday, after the lawyer, Utpal Goswami, had pleaded guilty to the charge.

The lawyer had earlier filed a petition which was pending in the court of the additional district judge of Jorhat. He had made derogatory remarks about her attire and claimed she did not hear the advocates' plea, tried to control the court and behaved like the mythical demon 'Bhasmasur'.

Following this, the high court filed a suo motu case into the matter.

In an affidavit sought by the high court, Goswami pleaded guilty to the charge and tendered his unconditional apology.

The high court then convicted the lawyer and released him on bail on a personal bond of Rs 10,000.

''In view of the plea of guilty taken by the respondent/contemporary, we hereby convicted the respondent contemnor on his plea of guilty being taken as per the provision of Section 14 of the Court's Act, 1971,'' the order stated.

The matter will be heard again on March 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Chinese military pushes for wartime legislation amid escalating tension over Taiwan: Report

Chinese military pushes for wartime legislation amid escalating tension over...

 China
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Inter's slim title hopes fading after late defeat at Spezia; Tennis-Tsitsipas crashes out of Indian Wells in second round and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Inter's slim title hopes fading after late defea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023