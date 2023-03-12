Left Menu

Key accused in Kota museum burglary case arrested from UP

The senior official added that Taiwatia and Panchal were also involved in the burglary of Dr Ramnath Poddhar Haveli Museum at Naval Garh in Rajasthans Jhunjhunu district on February 18.A police team team will travel to Ghaziabad with the trio to recover the stolen articles, Circle Officer and Deputy Superintendent of Police Harshraj Singh said on Sunday.

PTI | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 12-03-2023 13:34 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 13:30 IST
Key accused in Kota museum burglary case arrested from UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A key member of an interstate gang that allegedly stole antique items and jewellery from the Rao Madho Singh Museum in the Kota Garh Palace has been arrested, police said.

Arun Taiwatia (28), a resident of Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested from Ghaziabad on Friday. On Saturday, he was produced before a court in Kota that sent him to seven days' police custody, Superintendent of Police (Kota City) Sharad Choudhary said. Two other accused -- Achin Jatav (24) and Prabhat Panchal (27) of Ghaziabad -- were nabbed from Delhi on Tuesday and are being interrogated in police custody, he added.

Taiwatia was nabbed on the basis of the duo's disclosure by officers from the District Special Team and the cyber cell, Choudhary said. The senior official added that Taiwatia and Panchal were also involved in the burglary of Dr Ramnath Poddhar Haveli Museum at Naval Garh in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district on February 18.

A police team team will travel to Ghaziabad with the trio to recover the stolen articles, Circle Officer and Deputy Superintendent of Police Harshraj Singh said on Sunday. The accused carried out a recce of both the museums before burgling those, he added.

The burglary at the Kota Garh Palace museum took place on the intervening night of February 26 and 27. The museum manager filed a report alleging that two people had entered the palace after jumping over the boundary wall, broke open the lock and took away antiques and gold-polished silver jewelery from two showcases, police had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

 United States
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023