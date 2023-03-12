Left Menu

Awareness drive soon to expand ongoing welfare schemes for workers: Raaj Kumar Anand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2023 15:02 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 15:02 IST
Awareness drive soon to expand ongoing welfare schemes for workers: Raaj Kumar Anand
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand Sunday said an awareness campaign will be launched soon to expand the ongoing welfare schemes for workers in the national capital.

The minister chaired a meeting with officials of the labour and employment department and reviewed the welfare schemes.

''The Delhi government is fully committed to work for the betterment of workers. In the coming days, an awareness campaign will be launched to expand the ongoing schemes for workers,'' Anand said.

He instructed the officers to organise 'Rozgar Mela' all around Delhi for employment generation on a large scale.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

 United States
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023