Akhilesh shares video of IPS officer soliciting Rs 20 lakh bribe, asks govt for action

After an old video of an IPS officer demanding money from a businessman did rounds on social media on Sunday, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh asking it whether it will take bulldozer action against him.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-03-2023 20:51 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 20:51 IST
After an old video of an IPS officer demanding money from a businessman did rounds on social media on Sunday, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh asking it whether it will take ''bulldozer'' action against him. A video of an IPS officer showed up on media on Sunday in which he was seen asking someone on a video call to arrange for Rs 20 lakh. The purported video has been stated to be of the time when the officer was posted in Meerut district. ''After this video of an IPS demanding money in UP, will the direction of bulldozers change towards him or will the BJP government get rid of the matter by adding one more name to the list of absconding IPS? The people of UP are seeing the reality of BJP's zero-tolerance towards crime,'' SP President said on Twitter, posting a 10-second portion of the video.

Meerut Police in its reply on Twitter said, ''This video is over 2 years old and does not have any connection with Meerut. Probe has been completed in the matter.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

