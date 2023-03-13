Left Menu

Regulators close Signature bank, announce plan to make depositors whole

The U.S. Treasury Department along with other bank regulators said in a joint statement on Sunday that all depositors of Signature Bank will be made whole, and that "no losses will be borne by the taxpayer."

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2023 04:13 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 04:13 IST
Regulators close Signature bank, announce plan to make depositors whole

New York state's Department of Financial Services said on Sunday it has taken possession of New York-based Signature Bank and appointed the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp as receiver, the second bank failure in a matter of days. Signature Bank had deposits totaling approximately $88.59 billion as of Dec. 31, the department said in a statement.

Signature Bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The U.S. Treasury Department along with other bank regulators said in a joint statement on Sunday that all depositors of Signature Bank will be made whole, and that "no losses will be borne by the taxpayer."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
3
WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

 India
4
Türkiye-Syria quakes: Migration chief hails ‘proud and brave’ citizens of Antakya

Türkiye-Syria quakes: Migration chief hails ‘proud and brave’ citizens of An...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023