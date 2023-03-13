Seven & i honorary chairman and Ito-Yokado founder Ito dies at 98 -company
Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2023 09:09 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 09:09 IST
Masatoshi Ito, the founder of Japan's Ito-Yokado retail group that became the holding company of 7-Eleven convenience stores, passed away on March 10 at the age of 98, the company said.
Ito served as honorary chairman of Seven & i Holdings Co , which operates about 80,000 stores worldwide, including 7-Eleven shops and the Speedway convenience store chain in the United States.
The company said last week it would close 14 Ito-Yokado supermarkets in Japan and fully exit from the apparel business as part of a structural reform plan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement