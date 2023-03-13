Left Menu

Bihar man arrested for spreading false info about migrant workers

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 13-03-2023 09:14 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 09:14 IST
Bihar man arrested for spreading false info about migrant workers
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year old man from Bihar was arrested for posting false information on his social media page and spreading rumours about attacks on migrant workers in Tirupur, police said.

A special team from Tirupur Cyber Crime continued their surveillance and traced the accused Prashantkumar, a native of Bihar, settled in Henegare village of Latehar district in Jharkhand, for posting videos on Facebook as if North Indian migrant workers were attacked.

The team camping there arrested Prashantkumar on March 11 and produced him before the District Court at Latehar, they said on Sunday.

On transit warrant, the accused was brought to Tirupur and produced before the 3rd Judicial Magistrate Court and remanded to judicial custody on Sunday, police said.

The Tirupur Police have already arrested a youth from Bihar for spreading rumours.

The Tamil Nadu police have registered 11 cases and arrested three persons earlier in this connection.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin reassured his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar that all migrant workers were safe in the State and he asserted that swift action would be taken against rumour-mongers spreading panic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
3
New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

 India
4
WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023