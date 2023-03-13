J-K: SIU attaches property of person involved in militant activities in Anantnag

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir Police Monday attached a house of a person allegedly involved in militant activities in Anantnag district, officials said. The SIU, in presence of Executive Magistrate, attached the house of Mohammad Ishaq Malik at Dhanwetehpora Kokernag, in the south Kashmir district, the officials said. Malik has been booked under the provisions of the IPC, Arms Act and UAPA, the officials said. The accused is presently lodged in Anantnag district jail.

