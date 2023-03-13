Left Menu

J-K: SIU attaches property of person involved in militant activities in Anantnag

The Special Investigation Unit SIU of Jammu and Kashmir Police Monday attached a house of a person allegedly involved in militant activities in Anantnag district, officials said. The SIU, in presence of Executive Magistrate, attached the house of Mohammad Ishaq Malik at Dhanwetehpora Kokernag, in the south Kashmir district, the officials said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-03-2023 15:28 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 15:28 IST
J-K: SIU attaches property of person involved in militant activities in Anantnag
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir Police Monday attached a house of a person allegedly involved in militant activities in Anantnag district, officials said. The SIU, in presence of Executive Magistrate, attached the house of Mohammad Ishaq Malik at Dhanwetehpora Kokernag, in the south Kashmir district, the officials said. Malik has been booked under the provisions of the IPC, Arms Act and UAPA, the officials said. The accused is presently lodged in Anantnag district jail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
4
New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Windows to Chrome: The Evolution of Microsoft and Google

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023