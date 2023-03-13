Left Menu

Adhikari files petition in Cal HC against Speaker's decision

Another petition filed by BJP MLA Ambika Roy seeking disqualification of Krishna Kalyani, who the BJP claimed has also shifted to TMC after winning on a saffron party ticket in the 2021 assembly elections, will also be mentioned and an early hearing will be sought, he said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-03-2023 16:26 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 16:14 IST
Adhikari files petition in Cal HC against Speaker's decision
Calcutta High Court Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The leader of opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari on Monday said that he has filed a petition before Calcutta High Court challenging the Assembly speaker's decision rejecting his plea to disqualify BJP legislator Mukul Roy under the anti-defection law.

''I filed the petition before the high court today. Our lawyers mentioned the matter before the court of the Chief Justice,'' Adhikari said outside the HC on Monday. Another petition filed by BJP MLA Ambika Roy seeking disqualification of Krishna Kalyani, who the BJP claimed has also shifted to TMC after winning on a saffron party ticket in the 2021 assembly elections, will also be mentioned and an early hearing will be sought, he said. The high court on April 11, 2022, set aside the speaker's earlier order dismissing a petition by Adhikari which sought disqualification of Roy as a member of the House alleging that he defected to the ruling TMC after being elected on a saffron party ticket. It restored the matter for fresh consideration.

Speaker Biman Banerjee, however, maintained his previous decision on the matter and on June 8, 2022, rejected the Leader of Opposition's petition seeking disqualification of Roy as an MLA.

Adhikari filed a petition before the high courtshallenging the speaker's decision.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
4
New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Windows to Chrome: The Evolution of Microsoft and Google

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023