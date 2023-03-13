Adhikari files petition in Cal HC against Speaker's decision

The leader of opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari on Monday said that he has filed a petition before Calcutta High Court challenging the Assembly speaker's decision rejecting his plea to disqualify BJP legislator Mukul Roy under the anti-defection law.

''I filed the petition before the high court today. Our lawyers mentioned the matter before the court of the Chief Justice,'' Adhikari said outside the HC on Monday. Another petition filed by BJP MLA Ambika Roy seeking disqualification of Krishna Kalyani, who the BJP claimed has also shifted to TMC after winning on a saffron party ticket in the 2021 assembly elections, will also be mentioned and an early hearing will be sought, he said. The high court on April 11, 2022, set aside the speaker's earlier order dismissing a petition by Adhikari which sought disqualification of Roy as a member of the House alleging that he defected to the ruling TMC after being elected on a saffron party ticket. It restored the matter for fresh consideration.

Speaker Biman Banerjee, however, maintained his previous decision on the matter and on June 8, 2022, rejected the Leader of Opposition's petition seeking disqualification of Roy as an MLA.

Adhikari filed a petition before the high courtshallenging the speaker's decision.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)