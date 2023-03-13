Left Menu

U.S. government responded decisively to SVB fallout - German FinMin

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2023 20:43 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 20:43 IST
U.S. government responded decisively to SVB fallout - German FinMin

The U.S. government and financial authorities have acted decisively in response to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank , German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Monday.

U.S. regulators were forced to step in with a series of emergency measures after the failure of the two banks, which threatened to trigger a broader crisis. European and German financial institutions are monitoring the situation, Lindner said in Brussels on the sidelines of a Eurogroup meeting.

"These institutions have left no doubts in terms of stability," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: With positive combo meningococcal vaccine data, GSK eyes US approval; Exodus of healthcare workers from poor countries worsening, WHO says and more

Health News Roundup: With positive combo meningococcal vaccine data, GSK eye...

 Global
2
Couple found hanging from tree in UP village

Couple found hanging from tree in UP village

 India
3
Step up support to Syria-Türkiye earthquake survivors: UN refugee chief

Step up support to Syria-Türkiye earthquake survivors: UN refugee chief

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: WADA chief says Valieva case highlights low trust in Russian anti-doping; Soccer-Infantino to lay out plans for new term at FIFA Congress in Kigali and more

Sports News Roundup: WADA chief says Valieva case highlights low trust in Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of AI: Transforming the Way We Live and Work

Google's Workspace Gets a Boost with New Generative AI Tools

H3N2 Influenza: Symptoms, Precautions, and the Importance of Early Treatment

From Agrarian to Industrial: A Look at India's Economic Evolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023