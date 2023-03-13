Left Menu

Girl child earlier suspected raped was injured by iron object from a truck: Gurugram Police

Police filed an FIR at the complaint of the girls mother under the POCSO Act at Kherki Daula Police Station and made the truck driver a suspect in the case.The victim is being treated, but the police investigation and also the report from the doctors, and CCTV footage, bear out this was not a sexual assault incident, Singh said.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 13-03-2023 21:04 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 21:04 IST
Girl child earlier suspected raped was injured by iron object from a truck: Gurugram Police
  • Country:
  • India

Police here on Monday said the two-year-old girl who was suspected raped earlier had suffered injuries in her private parts in an accident and not in a sexual assault.

However, the final report from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) is still awaited, they said.

The CCTV footage and other circumstantial evidence hint that the girl was not raped, a senior police officer said on Monday.

According to police, the incident happened Sunday around 2 pm when the daughter of a domestic help was playing inside the premises of a high rise society in Sector 81 and injured herself climbing a truck.

The truck had come to the society to pick up household items and was parked near the place where she was playing.

The injured girl is under treatment at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital after a successful surgery, police said.

They said that according to the doctors, the girl's injury was inflicted by an iron object.

''Police have also seized the blood-stained clothes of the child, which got torn near the genitals when she got hurt from the iron angle of the truck. It was revealed that the girl was climbing the truck and fell down and got injured. We are waiting for the report of FSL and further action will be taken as per the report,'' said Inspector Rajender Singh, SHO, Kherki Daula Police Station.

After the incident on Sunday, when the truck left the society, the victim's mother spotted her daughter in an injured condition and raised an alarm. A police team reached the spot and took the victim to the civil hospital from where she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital. Police filed an FIR at the complaint of the girl's mother under the POCSO Act at Kherki Daula Police Station and made the truck driver a suspect in the case.

''The victim is being treated, but the police investigation and also the report from the doctors, and CCTV footage, bear out this was not a sexual assault incident,'' Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
4
New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Windows to Chrome: The Evolution of Microsoft and Google

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023