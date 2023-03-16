Court acquits 12 people in case of 2014 firing at film producer Karim Morani's house

A special MCOCA court here on Thursday acquitted 12 people in a case related to the firing at film producer Karim Morani's bungalow in 2014, allegedly carried out on the orders of gangster Ravi Pujari.

The special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court judge B D Shelke directed police to file a separate charge-sheet against the three wanted accused including Pujari in the case. The 12 accused were acquitted for lack of evidence. The detailed court order was yet to become available.

The prosecution had alleged that there was a conspiracy to target Morani over overseas promotion rights of the Hindi film ''Happy New Year'', and Pujari had called and threatened Morani's family during this period. During the trial, Sonu Sood, one of the actors in the movie, had deposed as a witness, stating that Pujari had called him and asked him not to participate in the promotion of ''Happy New Year''.

