Police fire tear gas at spontaneous anti-pension bill protest in Paris

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2023 00:32 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 00:32 IST
Police fire tear gas at spontaneous anti-pension bill protest in Paris

Police fired tear gas at protesters on the Place de la Concorde in Paris, where some 7,000 people demonstrated against the government's pension changes in a spontaneous and unplanned rally.

A Reuters reporter saw cobble stones being thrown at the police, who charged to break up groups of protesters.

The demonstration was across the river Seine from parliament, where Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne earlier on Thursday announced her government would push through the reform using a special constitution clause, as her minority government could not get the necessary backing from the opposition conservative Les Republicains party.

