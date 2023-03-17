ICC prosecutor says hundreds of Ukrainian children taken from orphanages to Russia

Hundreds of Ukrainian children have been taken from orphanages and children's homes to Russia, the ICC's chief prosecutor Karim Khan said on Friday, after the ICC issued arrest warrants for President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia's Commissioner for Children's Rights.

"Many of these children, we allege, have since been given up for adoption in the Russian Federation," he also said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)