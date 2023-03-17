Left Menu

CBI, ED working impartially; most cases being probed registered during UPA time: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asserted that probe agencies like the CBI and the ED have been working impartially and except two, all cases they were investigating had been registered during the UPA government.Participating in the India Today Conclave here, Shah said whatever the investigating agencies were doing could be challenged in courts.In 2017, during Uttar Pradesh polls, a big woman leader of Congress had said if they were indulging in corruption, why there was no investigation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2023 23:55 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 23:55 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asserted that probe agencies like the CBI and the ED have been working impartially and except two, all cases they were investigating had been registered during the UPA government.

Participating in the "India Today Conclave" here, Shah said whatever the investigating agencies were doing could be challenged in courts.

"In 2017, during Uttar Pradesh polls, a big woman leader of Congress had said if they were indulging in corruption, why there was no investigation. She was questioning us. Now they are creating a hue and cry when there has been action," he said.

The home minister said these investigating agencies are not above the court and any notice, FIR and chargesheet can be challenged in the courts.

"Instead of going to the court, why are they shouting outside. I want to ask the people if there is any corruption allegation against anyone, should not there be a probe. All these cases, except two, were registered during their rule. Not during our government," he said.

Shah said when there were allegations of Rs 12 lakh crore scams during the 10-year rule of the Congress-led UPA regime, the government back then registered a case through the CBI to keep the situation calm.

If there is any money laundering case, the ED is bound to probe it, he said.

Asked about allegations that the probe agencies are targeting opposition leaders, the home minister asked "Who is stopping them to go to court. They have good lawyers in their party than us".

"Agencies are working impartially. I want to tell everyone that you follow the law, that is the only road," he said.

The opposition has been alleging that the government has been targeting the opposition leaders through the CBI, ED and other probe agencies.

The agencies have been carrying out investigations against several leaders, including former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, former Delhi minister Satyendra Jain, Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha, RJD leader and and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav among others.

Sisodia and Jain are currently in jail.

Asked about the probe against the Adani group, Shah said the Supreme Court has constituted a two-member committee with retired judges and everyone should go and submit to it whatever proof they have.

"No one should be spared if any wrong has been done. Everyone should have faith in the judicial process," he said.

He said people should not make baseless allegations as they can't last long.

The home minister said market regulator SEBI has informed the court in an affidavit that it was probing the matter.

"The Supreme Court told SEBI to continue their probe, which is parallel to the other probe and submit it to the Supreme Court. SEBI has already been told and SEBI conveyed that it was doing the investigation," he said.

