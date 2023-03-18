AIADMK sets ball rolling for EPS' ultimate elevation; Panneerselvam slams rival camp for "pickpocket-like" approach

AIADMK interim chief Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Saturday filed nomination for election to the party's powerful General Secretary post, setting the ball rolling for his ultimate elevation, as rival leader O Panneerselvan slammed the ''pickpocket-like'' approach of the EPS camp in holding the polls, alleging that due party process was not followed.

EPS, as Palaniswami is addressed, filed his nomination at the party headquarters, nearly a month after the Supreme Court green flagged his continuance as the AIADMK interim chief, dealing a blow to Pannerselvam (OPS) in his running feud with his rival over the leadership issue.

The OPS camp decried the election process and senior party leader Panruti S Ramachandran said they will move the court over the issue, even as Panneerselvam indicated he will meet the people on the matter. A large conference will be held in Tiruchirappalli early April as part of the next course of action, he added.

Within hours of Palaniswami filing the nomination, Panneerselvam addressed a press conference, alleging the election process was not in conformity with party laws.

The organisational polls have to be held once in five years and the highest office is elected by primary members. Only the elected General Secretary can later conduct organisational polls and appoint functionaries. Further, membership forms have to be given during this period to include new members and renew membership for existing ones, following which identity cards have to be given for both, he said.

''The election to the top post will be held only after completion of these processes. There is no due process and they want to hold the election for the general secretary post like a pickpocket doing away (with one's purse)..is this acceptable,'' he asked.

The Palaniswami-led AIADMK had earlier announced the schedule for the election for the General Secretary post, announcing the election will be held on March 26.

Palaniswami's election is expected to be unanimous as the party has been rallying behind him, as manifested in the July 11, 2022 General Council where OPS and some of his aides were expelled. The GC resolutions have been challenged in the Madras High Court by OPS' camp.

OPS also took on his rival over his leadership abilities, pointing out the various electoral losses since the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, including the recent Erode (East) by-election where the DMK-led ruling coalition candidate, EVKS Elangovan of the Congress trumped Palaniswami's pick K S Thennarasu by more than 66,000 votes. In a swift move, Panneerselvam dashed off a letter to the Election Commission of India urging it not to make any changes in the commission's records regarding the election to the top post that was announced without his consent.

''Hence, the announcement is illegal, malafide and not in accordance with law,'' Panneerselvam contended in the letter addressed to CEC Rajiv Kumar, and other officials.

The ''illegal announcement'' was made in the letterhead of AIADMK by the so-called election commissioners: Natham R Viswanathan and Pollachi V Jayaraman, for the general secretary's post, he said. The Commission should consider the facts prevailing in the situation while taking action on any representation to be received with regard to change of nomenclature in the hierarchy of the AIADMK, as it is not in accordance with law and thus render justice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)