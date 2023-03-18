Left Menu

Dismembered human body parts found in Delhi

Police on Saturday seized dismembered parts of a human body close to a Rapid Metro construction site in southeast Delhis Sarai Kale Khan, officials said. The police received information about the discovery of body parts near the Sarai Kale Khan ISBT, adjoining the flyover of a Rapid Metro construction site, around noon, Deputy Commissioner of Police Southeast Rajesh Deo said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2023 21:32 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 21:32 IST
Police on Saturday seized dismembered parts of a human body close to a Rapid Metro construction site in southeast Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan, officials said. The police received information about the discovery of body parts near the Sarai Kale Khan ISBT, adjoining the flyover of a Rapid Metro construction site, around noon, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said. Upon reaching the spot, the police found dismembered human body parts in various stages of decomposition and a bunch of hair, he said. The crime scene was inspected and the remains transferred to AIIMS Trauma Centre. Efforts are being made to ascertain the identity of the victim, the official said. An investigation was started after registering a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

