Putin meets top command of Russia's military operation in Ukraine - state media

Russia's President Vladimir Putin met with the top command of his military operation in Ukraine, state media reported on Sunday, including Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov who is in charge of Moscow's war in Ukraine.

The meeting took place at the Rostov-on-Don command post in southern Russia, TASS news agency reported.

