Delhi Police record statements of man, woman seen engaged in scuffle in social media video

Delhi Police recorded the statements of a man and a woman who were seen in a video on social media getting into a scuffle, a senior officer said on Sunday. The video that was shared widely showed a man beating a woman and forcing her to get inside the cab. The incident took place Saturday around 9.45 pm near Mangolpuri flyover in outer Delhi, he said, adding that the cab was traced first to Gurugram. The car which had a Haryana registration number is from Gurugram's Ratan Vihar area where a team of police personnel were also sent in connection with the incident, the official said, adding the vehicle and its driver were also traced. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra Kumar Singh said after receiving information about the incident, a case under section 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine a person) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and the investigation was initiated.

Based on the number of the vehicle, the owner was traced to a man named Deepak, a resident of Gurugram where multiple teams were also sent, he said.

After reaching Deepak's residence, police found that he had sold the vehicle to Lakhan who in turn sold it to Vinod. Vinod had then sold the vehicle to Harish who then sold it to Shailender who presently owns the car, police said.

''When Shailender, a cab driver, was traced this morning, he told police that on Saturday, a woman and her two male friends had booked the car from Rohini for Vikaspuri. ''On the way, an argument took place between the woman and her friends over some personal matter due to which at Mangolpuri traffic signal, the woman got down the car. Immediately, her male friend also got down and physically assaulted her and pushed her inside the car as seen in the video,'' the officer said.

Based on the transaction made through Paytm and details of vehicle booking, the mobile number of the woman and one of the two men were traced, he said.

''During inquiry, the duo said an argument broke out between them over some personal matter which escalated and so she got down the car and he forcefully pushed her inside the vehicle,'' he added.

Their statements have been recorded. The woman's statement has also been recorded with a counsellor and medical assistance has been provided, the DCP said. The woman works as an accountant and her male friend has a flour mill.

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal took cognisance of the video and assured strict action. Terming it a serious matter, the DCW has issued the notice to DCP Outer seeking copy of FIR, details of accused arrested in the matter and detailed action taken report.

The women panel has asked the police to submit the asked details latest by March 22.

