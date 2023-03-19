One man wounded in 'shooting incident' in West Bank flashpoint - Israeli officials

Israel's ambulance service said one man had been seriously wounded when his vehicle came under fire in a flashpoint town in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Sunday, without giving details on the identities of those involved.

The Israeli military said it received a report of a "shooting incident" in Huwara, a town that has been a focus of Israeli-Palestinian violence in recent weeks, without giving further details. Israel's Magen David Adom ambulance service said it was treating one man who had been shot in the upper part of his body.

The incident occurred as Israeli and Palestinian officials met in Egypt for talks aimed at calming a surge in violence. Last month a Palestinian gunman killed two Israelis driving through Huwara, an attack that triggered a rampage by Jewish settlers who killed a Palestinian man and torched dozens of houses and cars.

The Israeli-occupied West Bank has seen a surge of confrontations in recent months, with near-daily military raids and escalating settler violence amid a spate of attacks by Palestinians. Over the past year, Israeli forces have made thousands of arrests in the West Bank and killed more than 200 Palestinians, including fighters and civilians.

More than 40 Israelis and three Ukrainians have died in Palestinian attacks in the same period.

