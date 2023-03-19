Left Menu

One man wounded in 'shooting incident' in West Bank flashpoint - Israeli officials

Israel's ambulance service said one man had been seriously wounded when his vehicle came under fire in a flashpoint town in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Sunday, without giving details on the identities of those involved. The Israeli military said it received a report of a "shooting incident" in Huwara, a town that has been a focus of Israeli-Palestinian violence in recent weeks, without giving further details.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2023 20:25 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 20:25 IST
One man wounded in 'shooting incident' in West Bank flashpoint - Israeli officials

Israel's ambulance service said one man had been seriously wounded when his vehicle came under fire in a flashpoint town in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Sunday, without giving details on the identities of those involved.

The Israeli military said it received a report of a "shooting incident" in Huwara, a town that has been a focus of Israeli-Palestinian violence in recent weeks, without giving further details. Israel's Magen David Adom ambulance service said it was treating one man who had been shot in the upper part of his body.

The incident occurred as Israeli and Palestinian officials met in Egypt for talks aimed at calming a surge in violence. Last month a Palestinian gunman killed two Israelis driving through Huwara, an attack that triggered a rampage by Jewish settlers who killed a Palestinian man and torched dozens of houses and cars.

The Israeli-occupied West Bank has seen a surge of confrontations in recent months, with near-daily military raids and escalating settler violence amid a spate of attacks by Palestinians. Over the past year, Israeli forces have made thousands of arrests in the West Bank and killed more than 200 Palestinians, including fighters and civilians.

More than 40 Israelis and three Ukrainians have died in Palestinian attacks in the same period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path; US FDA classifies recall of heart devices by Getinge as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene t...

 Global
2
Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Even from 15th, Verstappen remains a big threat; Olympics-Asia athletes back Paris pathway for Russians, Belarusians and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Even from 15th, Verstappen remains a big t...

 Global
4
AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet users

AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023