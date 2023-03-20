Russia's Medvedev: ICC's decision on Putin will have horrible consequences for law

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday the International Criminal Court's (ICC) decision to issue an arrest warrant for Russia President Vladimir Putin will have horrible consequences for international law. "They decided to try a president of ... a nuclear power that does not participate in the ICC on the same grounds as the United States and other countries," Medvedev wrote in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

"The consequences for international law will be monstrous."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)