PTI | Kochi | Updated: 20-03-2023 12:51 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 12:48 IST
Kerala HC cancels election of CPI(M) MLA from Devikulam SC seat
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
The Kerala High Court on Monday set aside the election of CPI(M)'s A Raja from Devikulam Assembly seat in Idukki district.

The court took the decision on a petition filed by Congress leader D Kumar, who was the runner-up in the 2021 Assembly polls, alleging that Raja was not qualified to contest the Devikulam seat reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC) community.

In his plea, Kumar had alleged that Raja is a Christian, baptised at a church in the hill district, and submitted a fake certificate to prove that he belongs to a SC community. Kumar had also cited the solemnisation of Raja's marriage at the church and other evidence that suggest his Christian faith.

Raja had defeated Kumar by a margin of 7,848 votes in the 2021 polls.

