Left Menu

Delhi speaker refers to Privileges Committee issue of BJP MLAs bringing 'contaminated' Yamuna water

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2023 13:47 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 13:42 IST
Delhi speaker refers to Privileges Committee issue of BJP MLAs bringing 'contaminated' Yamuna water
River Yamuna (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Monday dubbed the matter of BJP members bringing contaminated water to the Assembly and claiming it be from the Yamuna as ''serious'', and referred to the Privileges Committee.

He said a report from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) refuted the claims by the opposition MLAs and stated that the water brought by them was not from the river.

In the January session of the Delhi Assembly, BJP legislators had brought bottles allegedly containing contaminated water from the Yamuna to the House in a attempt to corner the city government over its water supply.

''The DJB report has found that the sample of water presented in the last session by BJP MLAs did not have Yamuna water,'' Goel said.

The Speaker referred the matter to the Privileges Committee of the Assembly and directed it to submit a report within a month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path; US FDA classifies recall of heart devices by Getinge as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene t...

 Global
2
AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet users

AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet...

 India
3
Delhi Govt soon to give relief on illegal conversion and parking charges in local shopping centres: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Govt soon to give relief on illegal conversion and parking charges in ...

 India
4
Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023