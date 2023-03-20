Russia's Wagner chief warns defence minister of coming Ukrainian attack

Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin told Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu in a letter published on Monday that the Ukrainian army was planning an offensive aimed at cutting off his Wagner forces from the main body of Russian troops in eastern Ukraine.

In the letter published by his press service, Prigozhin said the offensive was planned for late March or the start of April. He asked Shoigu to take all measures to prevent that from happening, which he said could lead to "negative consequences" for Russia's military effort in Ukraine.

