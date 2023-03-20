Left Menu

U.S. authorizes $350 mln in additional military aid to Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 20-03-2023 20:51 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 20:51 IST
The United States is authorizing another round of military aid for Ukraine, a package valued at $350 million, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"This military assistance package includes more ammunition for U.S.-provided HIMARS and howitzers that Ukraine is using to defend itself, as well as ammunition for Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, HARM missiles, anti-tank weapons, riverine boats, and other equipment," Blinken said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

