Body of one of 2 men feared drowned in canal recovered: Delhi Police

The body of one of two men feared drowned after they fell into a canal in southeast Delhis Badarpur was recovered, police said on Monday.The search operation which started on Sunday night continued after the body of Rahul 32 was fished out from the canal by a team of State Disaster Management Authority on Monday, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2023 21:44 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 21:44 IST
The body of one of two men feared drowned after they fell into a canal in southeast Delhi's Badarpur was recovered, police said on Monday.

The search operation which started on Sunday night continued after the body of Rahul (32) was fished out from the canal by a team of State Disaster Management Authority on Monday, they said. However, search to find Hemender Singh (30) is still going on, police said, adding that were residents of Badarpur. Badarpur police station received a call regarding the incident on the Delhi-Gurugram canal on Sunday night, officials said.

A bike with a Delhi registration number was found on the banks of the canal, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said the two men came on their bike from the Molarband side and their two-wheeler fell into the canal after losing balance. The passersby who noticed them drowning in the canal tried to save them but could not succeed, he said.

''At present, a fire tender, Emergency Response Vehicle, five divers and swimmers of disaster management, an ambulance and the area's SHO with sufficient staff are present on the spot and getting the drowned persons searched,'' the DCP said. Rahul was a lab technician in Radiology Department of Base Hospital, Delhi Cantt, police said, adding he is unmarried and living with his parents and a brother Sachin. Singh was working in a private company in Noida as an assistant in HR department. He is married and has a five-months-old daughter, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

