Left Menu

Being threatened to not pursue case in court: Rape victim complains to UP CM on Twitter; police spring into action

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 20-03-2023 21:56 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 21:56 IST
Being threatened to not pursue case in court: Rape victim complains to UP CM on Twitter; police spring into action
  • Country:
  • India

A woman, who was allegedly kidnapped and raped a year ago, has complained to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that she was being threatened to not pursue her case in the court.

The woman, in the complaint made to the CM and senior Ghaziabad police officials on Twitter on Sunday, said she and her family have been threatened not to give evidence in the court or else they will be eliminated.

After coming to know about the matter, the police swung into action and teams have deputed to arrest the culprits, officials said. Last year on the complaint of her father, police had arrested the accused.

After his arrest, his associates were trying to mount pressure on the woman and her family so that she does not pursue her case in court and the accused may get relief, ACP Modinagar Ratesh Tripathi said.

The associates of the accused have also sent several videos displaying weapons and cartridges in large numbers and another case has also been registered, he said, adding that additional police protection would be provided to the woman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do the same thing – without the side-effects

Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do ...

 United Kingdom
2
Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with screening procedures

Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with s...

 Canada
3
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023