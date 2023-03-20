Left Menu

Agra court sentences man to life imprisonment for raping minor girl, orders action against cop

A court in Agra has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a six-year-old girl in 2013 and ordered that action be taken against the investigation officer, who is now the senior superintendent of police of Bareilly, for giving a clean chit to the accused, an official said on Monday.The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict, Vipin Chauhan.

PTI | Agra | Updated: 20-03-2023 22:11 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 22:11 IST
According to special public prosecutor Vimlesh Anand, Chauhan raped the minor girl on May 5, 2013, when her parents had gone to work. The family of the girl used to live on a property of Chauhan's father on rent.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict, Vipin Chauhan. According to special public prosecutor Vimlesh Anand, Chauhan raped the minor girl on May 5, 2013, when her parents had gone to work. The family of the girl used to live on a property of Chauhan's father on rent.

The family of the girl lodged a complaint at the local police station a day later.

A case was registered against Chauhan under provisions of the IPC, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Prabhakar Chaudhary, the then additional superintendent of police and circle officer of Lohamandi who investigated the case, found no conclusive evidence and submitted a final report in the case on June 14, 2013. He subsequently informed the court that no evidence was found against the accused, who claimed that the girl sustained injuries after falling at his under-construction house while playing.

Based on a petition filed by the girl's family, the court rejected the closure report filed by the police and conducted trial in the case.

In its order passed recently, the court directed the Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh to take action against Chaudhary.

SSP Chaudhary could not be reached for comment over the phone.

