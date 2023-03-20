Left Menu

Maha govt considering setting up network of informers to crackdown on illicit liquor trade, says minister

The Maharashtra government is contemplating setting up a network of informers to provide information about illicit liquor trade, state minister Shambhuraj Desai informed the state legislative Assembly on Monday.The state excise minister was responding to a question by Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar about firm steps taken by the government on liquor trade.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-03-2023 22:54 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 22:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The state excise minister was responding to a question by Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar about firm steps taken by the government on liquor trade. ''We plan to set up an informers' network on the lines of the one the police have. These informers will give information about illicit liquor trade operating in districts. Those who supply information may also receive monetary rewards,'' Desai said.

While posing the query during the question hour, Pawar suggested that the state excise department can have a network of informers to stop illicit liquor trade and proposal to this effect had been under discussion when he handled the department. These informers could be paid lakhs of rupees if needed, as the state government was losing taxes worth crores because of illegal liquor trade, he said.

Desai further said that apart from setting up an informers' network, the government is also mulling the option of holding a district-level official responsible if cases of illicit liquor trade were reported in a region.

