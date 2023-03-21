Left Menu

South Korea's Yoon says he will order Japan back on trade 'white list'

"I'm sure Japan will respond if South Korea first starts removing the obstacles." South Korea and Japan removed each other from the list in 2019 amid a decades-old row over South Korean forced labour under Japan's 1910-1945 occupation of Korea.

Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2023 07:43 IST | Created: 21-03-2023 07:43 IST
South Korea's Yoon says he will order Japan back on trade 'white list'

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Tuesday he would order officials to begin procedures that would return Japan to its "white list" of countries with fast-track trade status after a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last week.

Yoon made the remark at a cabinet meeting, saying South Korea and Japan should make efforts to remove obstacles that hinder developing bilateral ties. "I will preemptively order our trade minister today to begin necessary legal procedures to have Japan back on our white list," Yoon said at the start of the meeting televised live. "I'm sure Japan will respond if South Korea first starts removing the obstacles."

South Korea and Japan removed each other from the list in 2019 amid a decades-old row over South Korean forced labour under Japan's 1910-1945 occupation of Korea. Relations between the two countries made headway when Seoul announced this month a plan for its companies to compensate former forced labourers, followed by Yoon's Tokyo trip, which marked the first such visit by a South Korean head of state in 12 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do the same thing – without the side-effects

Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do ...

 United Kingdom
2
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

 Global
3
Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with screening procedures

Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with s...

 Canada
4
INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023