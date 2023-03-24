Most of the drugs are shipped in Pakistan, says Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday security in the ocean needs to be strengthened as most of the drugs are shipped in Pakistan and go via Iran to Sri Lanka and Africa. Shah said drug control is not just the Centre's fight but of the states, societies and citizens. ''At least 60-70 per cent of drug smuggling happens through the sea route'', he said addressing the regional conference on 'Drug Trafficking and National Security' for southern States and Union Territories. ''We need to have a top-to-bottom and bottom-to-top approach sparing none who are involved in drug trafficking'', the Minister said. ''When we catch a big fry, we need to investigate the entire chain of networks down below. When we catch a drug addict, we need to investigate those who supplied them'', he added.

