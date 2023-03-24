Left Menu

Most of the drugs are shipped in Pakistan, says Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday security in the ocean needs to be strengthened as most of the drugs are shipped in Pakistan and go via Iran to Sri Lanka and Africa. We need to have a top-to-bottom and bottom-to-top approach sparing none who are involved in drug trafficking, the Minister said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-03-2023 14:04 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 14:00 IST
Most of the drugs are shipped in Pakistan, says Home Minister Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday security in the ocean needs to be strengthened as most of the drugs are shipped in Pakistan and go via Iran to Sri Lanka and Africa. Shah said drug control is not just the Centre's fight but of the states, societies and citizens. ''At least 60-70 per cent of drug smuggling happens through the sea route'', he said addressing the regional conference on 'Drug Trafficking and National Security' for southern States and Union Territories. ''We need to have a top-to-bottom and bottom-to-top approach sparing none who are involved in drug trafficking'', the Minister said. ''When we catch a big fry, we need to investigate the entire chain of networks down below. When we catch a drug addict, we need to investigate those who supplied them'', he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
2
Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family history

Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family hist...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Relativity's debut rocket launch proves durability, fails in space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy; China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

The Metaverse and the Evolution of Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023