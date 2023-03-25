Left Menu

UPDATE 1-‍Soccer-Qatar's Al Thani submits new $6 bln bid for Manchester United - Sky Sports News​

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani has submitted a new bid to buy Manchester United which is believed to be worth around 5 billion pounds ($6.12 billion), Sky Sports News reported on Saturday. Sheikh Jassim, a son of Qatar’s former prime minister, launched the bid in February. Manchester United did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. ($1 = 0.8177 pounds)

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2023 20:53 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 20:53 IST
Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani has submitted a new bid to buy Manchester United which is believed to be worth around 5 billion pounds ($6.12 billion), Sky Sports News reported on Saturday.

Sheikh Jassim, a son of Qatar's former prime minister, launched the bid in February. A spokesperson representing Sheikh Jassim said at the time that the bid was completely debt free, via Sheikh Jassim's Nine Two Foundation. Finnish entrepreneur Thomas Zilliacus also placed a bid on Thursday and told Reuters that he was willing to pay a premium for the English soccer club.

United's current owners, the Glazer family, began looking at options for the record 20-times English champions in November, including new investment or a potential sale, 17 years after they bought the Old Trafford club. Manchester United did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 0.8177 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

