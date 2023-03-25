Left Menu

Israeli Defence Minister to make special statement at 1740 GMT

(1740 GMT). Gallant was set to call on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to halt legislation for a contested judicial overhaul after discussing its impact on national security with him on Thursday, Israel's N12 News said.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2023 23:04 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 23:04 IST
Israeli Defence Minister to make special statement at 1740 GMT

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Saturday he plans to deliver a special statement at 8:40 p.m. (1740 GMT).

Gallant was set to call on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to halt legislation for a contested judicial overhaul after discussing its impact on national security with him on Thursday, Israel's N12 News said. On Thursday, Netanyahu summoned Gallant after reports the minister wanted to halt the government's judicial overhaul plans, as cracks opened in the ruling coalition over the bitterly disputed project.

The planned Thursday statement by Gallant, who Israeli media said wanted to call for a stop to the plans in the name of maintaining order in military ranks, was deferred after he was summoned by the prime minister's office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs; Bayer says drug research focus no longer on women's health and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals fo...

 Global
2
NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the historic mission

NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the h...

 Global
3
Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

 Pakistan
4
Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023