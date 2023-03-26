Delhi Police busts two drug rackets, nabs four

Delhi Police's Special Cell busted two different drug cartels and recovered heroin and opium worth about Rs 40 crore with the arrest of four men here, officials said on Sunday.

In two separate operations, high quality 2.7 kilogram of heroin and 100.338 kilogram of opium, concealed in cavities of three vehicles, were recovered, they said.

Police said the drug peddlers sourced heroin and opium from Manipur and supplied it in Delhi, NCR, Punjab and Rajasthan.

The Special Cell busted a Manipur-based interstate syndicate involved in supplying illegal narcotics substances in different parts of Delhi and NCR. During the operation, heroin weighing around 2.7 kg packed in 224 soap boxes and concealed in cavities of a vehicle was recovered, they said.

It led to the arrest of 26-year-old Mohammad Irfan, a resident of Imphal, Manipur, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Alok Kumar said the recovered drugs were smuggled to Manipur through the Myanmar border and were further supplied to Delhi and NCR.

The accused, who was apprehended from near Ghazipur on Saturday, revealed that he used to carry drugs in his vehicle to Assam and Delhi from Manipur and was paid Rs 20,000 per trip, he said.

''The accused revealed that the recovered consignment had to be delivered to one of the associates of Veineilhing Kipgen after reaching Delhi. Kipgen had lured the accused to carry illegal drugs to Assam and Delhi. In greed of money, the accused consented to such illegal work,'' the police officer said.

In the second operation, the Special Cell busted a narcotics drug cartel by arresting its three key members, police said.

The accused -- Onkar Mal (52), Om Prakash (42) and Vikash Pareek (35) -- hail from Rajasthan.

They were arrested in Delhi on March 13 when they were bringing 100.340 kg fine quality opium from Manipur in a canter and a car to supply the same in Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan, police said.

“The accused disclosed that they have been indulging in supplying opium and heroin from Myanmar and Manipur to Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan for the last 10 years,'' they said.

''Prakash, the kingpin of the syndicate, procured opium from an Assamese man based in Imphal. With the help of Pareek, he packed the contraband in polythene packets and concealed those in specially-designed cavities of their vehicles that were then driven by Mal to Delhi and Rajasthan,'' police said.

