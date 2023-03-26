Man held for poisoning wife to death in UP’s Sambhal
PTI | Sambhal | Updated: 26-03-2023 17:26 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 17:24 IST
A man has been arrested for killing his wife by poisoning following a dispute here, police said on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Mukesh Kumar, Circle Officer Deepak Tiwari said.
Kumar poisoned his wife Jal Dhara (45) on Saturday night following a dispute in Sarai Sikandar village, he said. The body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway.
