Vinai Kumar Saxena Set to be Sworn In as Lt Governor of Ladakh
Vinai Kumar Saxena received a warm welcome upon arriving in Ladakh, as he prepares to be sworn in as the Lieutenant Governor. Key officials and citizens gathered to greet him, and the oath of office will be administered by Justice Arun Palli on March 13.
Vinai Kumar Saxena, recently designated as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, was warmly received upon his arrival on Thursday.
Notable figures, including Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra and Ladakh's top police officials, along with representatives from political and religious groups, welcomed Saxena at the Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport.
Preparations are underway for Saxena's oath-taking ceremony, scheduled for March 13 at the Arya Nagarjuna Auditorium Hall. He will succeed Kavinder Gupta and bring new leadership to the Union Territory of Ladakh.
