Vinai Kumar Saxena Set to be Sworn In as Lt Governor of Ladakh

Vinai Kumar Saxena, recently designated as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, was warmly received upon his arrival on Thursday.

Notable figures, including Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra and Ladakh's top police officials, along with representatives from political and religious groups, welcomed Saxena at the Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport.

Preparations are underway for Saxena's oath-taking ceremony, scheduled for March 13 at the Arya Nagarjuna Auditorium Hall. He will succeed Kavinder Gupta and bring new leadership to the Union Territory of Ladakh.

