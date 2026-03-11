Political Pivot: Rabindra Kumar Jena Joins BJP

Former Balasore MP Rabindra Kumar Jena has officially joined the BJP in Odisha after parting ways with the opposition BJD, citing a lack of a succession plan in the regional party. His transition was marked by a formal welcome by BJP state leaders, including president Manmohan Samal.

Jena criticized the BJD's leadership, attributing the absence of a clearer political future as a significant reason for his departure. He highlighted examples of other regional parties that suffered due to similar issues, contrasting them with successful succession planning seen in parties like the Samajwadi Party.

Although Jena's wife remains a BJD MLA, his departure roots itself in a broader political narrative concerning leadership transitions in Indian regional politics, particularly as he was denied a ticket for the 2024 general elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)