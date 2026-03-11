Left Menu

Political Pivot: Rabindra Kumar Jena Joins BJP

Former MP Rabindra Kumar Jena joined BJP in Odisha after leaving BJD, citing a lack of succession planning. Jena's move was welcomed by BJP leaders. His shift, from a 12-year association with BJD, reflects on broader political dynamics and succession issues within regional parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-03-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 21:07 IST
Political Pivot: Rabindra Kumar Jena Joins BJP
  • Country:
  • India

Former Balasore MP Rabindra Kumar Jena has officially joined the BJP in Odisha after parting ways with the opposition BJD, citing a lack of a succession plan in the regional party. His transition was marked by a formal welcome by BJP state leaders, including president Manmohan Samal.

Jena criticized the BJD's leadership, attributing the absence of a clearer political future as a significant reason for his departure. He highlighted examples of other regional parties that suffered due to similar issues, contrasting them with successful succession planning seen in parties like the Samajwadi Party.

Although Jena's wife remains a BJD MLA, his departure roots itself in a broader political narrative concerning leadership transitions in Indian regional politics, particularly as he was denied a ticket for the 2024 general elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026