Nitish Kumar's Rs 895 Crore Development Boost in Bihar's Purnea and Katihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar injected a substantial investment into the state's development by launching projects worth approximately Rs 895 crore in Purnea and Katihar as part of his 'Samridhi Yatra'. During this initiative, Kumar reviewed existing and new development projects, emphasizing infrastructure enhancements.

In Purnea, Kumar inaugurated over 92 projects at a value of Rs 485 crore, which included opening 84 schemes costing Rs 164 crore and laying the foundation for 10 others worth Rs 321 crore. Significant projects such as the new two-lane road to Puran Devi Temple and road strengthening from Line Bazar Chowk to Polytechnic Chowk were unveiled.

In the historical move, the Chief Minister expanded his focus to environmental initiatives under the Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali campaign, as he assessed renovation works of local ponds and welcomed local folk artists' 'Jhijhiya' performances. In Katihar, he launched 257 projects costing Rs 229 crore and initiated 186 others worth Rs 181 crore, advancing the Agricultural Production Market Yard renovation (Phase-2).