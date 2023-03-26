Left Menu

Child trafficking racket busted in Siliguri, 4 arrested

PTI | Siliguri | Updated: 26-03-2023 23:09 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 23:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A major child trafficking racket was busted in the northern West Bengal city of Siliguri and four people were arrested, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Siliguri Metro Police laid a trap to apprehend the members of the racket, they said.

From newborn to a year old, the racket was selling babies for anything between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, they added.

The investigators got in touch with the racket posing as customers, and arrested the accused from near the North Bengal University on Saturday when they came to sell a seven-day-old baby for Rs 7.5 lakh, police said.

Those arrested were identified as Veena Devi, Prabha Devi, Prateek Debnath and his wife Gauri Bahadur Chhetri, they said.

Prateek and Gauri lived at Surya Sen Colony of the city, police said.

The accused are being interrogated to identify the others involved in the racket, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

